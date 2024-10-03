Messi show | doppietta da impazzire contro il Columbus Crew | VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su calcioweb.eu

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Leocontinua ad entusiasmare i tifosi di tutto il mondo. L’argentino è stato protagonista di una grandissima prestazione nella vittoria dell’Inter Miami sulha trovato le due reti negli ultimi minuti del primo tempo al 45? e al 49? su punizione, poi ilha recuperato un gol all’inizio del secondo tempo con Rossi, ma Luis Suarez ha ripristinato il vantaggio di Miami al 48? con un colpo di testa a porta vuota. Juan “Cucho” Hernandez ha tenuto in gioco ilquando ha trasformato un rigore al 61?, poi con ilin dieci arriva un successivo tentativo dagli 11 metri per un fallo di mano ma viene parato dal portiere Drake Callender. Il risultato assicura a Miami il vantaggio del fattore campo durante i playoff della Major League Soccer. Jordi Alba ? Leo@InterMiamiCF have the lead! pic.twitter.