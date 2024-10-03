Messi show: doppietta da impazzire contro il Columbus Crew | VIDEO (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Leo Messi continua ad entusiasmare i tifosi di tutto il mondo. L’argentino è stato protagonista di una grandissima prestazione nella vittoria dell’Inter Miami sul Columbus Crew. Messi ha trovato le due reti negli ultimi minuti del primo tempo al 45? e al 49? su punizione, poi il Columbus ha recuperato un gol all’inizio del secondo tempo con Rossi, ma Luis Suarez ha ripristinato il vantaggio di Miami al 48? con un colpo di testa a porta vuota. Juan “Cucho” Hernandez ha tenuto in gioco il Crew quando ha trasformato un rigore al 61?, poi con il Columbus in dieci arriva un successivo tentativo dagli 11 metri per un fallo di mano ma viene parato dal portiere Drake Callender. Il risultato assicura a Miami il vantaggio del fattore campo durante i playoff della Major League Soccer. Jordi Alba ? Leo Messi@InterMiamiCF have the lead! pic.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su calcioweb.eu
- Da beinsports: Colmbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Messi, Suarez seal Supporters' Shield success - Inter Miami got their hands on the Supporters' Shield as goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez sealed a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew.
- Da outlookindia: MLS Supporters' Shield: Messi, Suarez Help Inter Miami Lift Trophy - In Pics - Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have another trophy, along with home-field advantage throughout the Major League Soccer playoffs. Messi scored twice in the final minutes of the first half, goalie Drake ...
- Da sports.yahoo: WATCH: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to landmark MLS Supporters' Shield with stunning goal - Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami beat Columbus Crew 3-2 to win the MLS Supporters' Shield for the first time in their history.Messi tapped home the opening goal of the game on the stroke of ...
Video Messi showVideo Messi show