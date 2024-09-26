NASCAR, inizia dal Kansas il ‘Round of 12’ (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Scatta dal Kansas Speedway la seconda parte dei NASCAR Playoffs con dodici piloti ancora in lizza per il successo finale. Harrison Burton, Martin Truex Jr, Brad Keseloweski e Ty Gibbs non fanno più parte della contesa per il prestigioso trofeo che come accade dal 2020 ad oggi verrà assegnato a novembre dopo il Championship 4 di Phoenix (Arizona). Nello Stato del Kansas si riparte dopo la bella affermazione di Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #5) nel corso nell’ultima Elimination Race a Bristol. Il californiano ha fatto la differenza diventando l’unico insieme a Joey Logano (Team Penske Ford #22) a vincere nei Playoffs 2024.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
