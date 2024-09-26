NASCAR inizia dal Kansas il ‘Round of 12’

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Scatta dalSpeedway la seconda parte deiPlayoffs con dodici piloti ancora in lizza per il successo finale. Harrison Burton, Martin Truex Jr, Brad Keseloweski e Ty Gibbs non fanno più parte della contesa per il prestigioso trofeo che come accade dal 2020 ad oggi verrà assegnato a novembre dopo il Championship 4 di Phoenix (Arizona). Nello Stato delsi riparte dopo la bella affermazione di Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #5) nel corso nell’ultima Elimination Race a Bristol. Il californiano ha fatto la differenza diventando l’unico insieme a Joey Logano (Team Penske Ford #22) a vincere nei Playoffs 2024.