Polo e shorts di vernice si portano insieme all’insegna del rosso bordeaux

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Lasciato definitivamente alle spalle il mese di agosto, ci si trova in quel limbo temporale in cui l’estate non è ancora finita ma il mood del rientro in città e al lavoro ha preso il sopravvento. Come vestirsi in questo periodo? Il modo migliore sarebbe trovare delle combinazioni moda in perfetto equilibrio tra le due stagioni. Sfruttando le temperature miti per lasciare ancora un po’ in mostra il corpo e l’abbronzatura. E allo stesso tempo optare per materiali e colori più adatti all’autunno in arrivo. Esattamente quello che ha fatto Justine Soranzo con questo outfitdiin tintache ha mostrato sul suo di Instagram.