Polo e shorts di vernice si portano insieme all’insegna del rosso bordeaux (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Lasciato definitivamente alle spalle il mese di agosto, ci si trova in quel limbo temporale in cui l’estate non è ancora finita ma il mood del rientro in città e al lavoro ha preso il sopravvento. Come vestirsi in questo periodo? Il modo migliore sarebbe trovare delle combinazioni moda in perfetto equilibrio tra le due stagioni. Sfruttando le temperature miti per lasciare ancora un po’ in mostra il corpo e l’abbronzatura. E allo stesso tempo optare per materiali e colori più adatti all’autunno in arrivo. Esattamente quello che ha fatto Justine Soranzo con questo outfit Polo e shorts di vernice in tinta bordeaux che ha mostrato sul suo di Instagram.Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
- Netflix Teases Prince Harry's New Series Hours After Kate Middleton's Cancer Update - A teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan's new Netflix project “polo” has been shared on social media after Kate's cancer update. yahoo
- Usher, Coco Jones and More Wore Cork and Ralph Lauren Shoes on Last Day of 2024 US Open - Celebrities swarmed the last day of matches in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8 for the 2024 US Open. The event was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Corona Park. It stretched ... msn
- Tennis attire is everywhere. Credit the pandemic, social media and pickleball - While tennis fans savor the last matches of the U.S. Open, a subset of spectators and TV viewers have watched the year's final Grand Slam tournament as a source of fashion inspiration they can use to ... japantoday
Video Polo shortsVideo Polo shorts