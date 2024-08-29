“Portrait”, la tracklist dell’album di Samara Joy (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) La jazz vocalist (insignita di tre Grammy Award®) Samara Joy annuncia il nuovo album Portrait, in uscita il prossimo 11 ottobre su etichetta Verve Records. Maturata durante un tour intensivo, la registrazione vede Joy, dopo il successo raggiunto in tutto il mondo, incanalare la sua creatività verso l’esplorazione musicale. Portrait, ideale seguito del suo album di successo del 2022 Linger Awhile, fotografa la crescita della ventiquattrenne nativa del Bronx non solo come cantante unica nel suo genere, ma anche come compositrice, arrangiatrice e bandleader.Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionistaNotizie su altre fonti
