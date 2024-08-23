Thirty Seconds To Mars Chappell Roan | tutti i nuovi singoli del 23 agosto

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Arriva da oltreoceano la principale ondata di, che nella giornata odierna 23si presenta nell’airplay della PenisolaTo– World On Fire è estratto dal nuovo e trionfante album “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day”, ed è stato scritto in collaborazione con la superstar Ed Sheeran. È una canzone emozionante, caratterizzata da potenti riff di chitarra e percussioni da batticuore che enfatizzano la voce incantevole del carismatico frontman Jared Leto. Come da tradizione deiToinoltre, il singolo ha un testo importante che approfondisce le tematiche del caos e della trasformazione, evocando le intense emozioni del mondo turbolento in cui viviamo.