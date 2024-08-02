Calcio femminile. Il Ravenna Women giocherà in C (Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) Il Ravenna Women giocherà il campionato nazionale di serie C. Il Ravenna Women o qualunque sia la sua denominazione una volta espletate tutte le formalità per la nuova società, che comunque non perde continuità col recente passato. Lo ha reso noto ieri la Lega Dilettanti, che gestisce il terzo campionato nazionale, confermando che solo 44 squadre tra le 53 aventi diritto hanno perfezionato l’iscrizione, visto che Pavia e Orobica Bergamo sono state ripescate in serie B al posto di Pomigliano (retrocessa dalla serie A e ritirata) e Merano, promosso dalla serie C ma non in grado di iscriversi nei tempi corretti alla cadetteria.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
