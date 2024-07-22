Usa massacro in un nightclub | 3 morti e 16 feriti

Leggi tutta la notizia su thesocialpost

(Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Almeno tre persone sono state uccise e altre sedici sono rimaste ferite in una sparatoria vicino a una Indianola, Mississippi, secondo quanto riportato dai media locali. L’incidente è avvenuto in Church Street. I testimoni hanno riferito di aver sentito numerosi spari nell’area circostante il. Il capo della polizia di Indianola, Ronald Sampson, ha dichiarato che le persone fuori dalhanno iniziato a sentire i colpi di arma da fuoco all’improvviso. Il sindaco di Indianola, Ken Featherstone, ha confermato che le persone decedute erano tutti ragazzi di 19 anni. L'articolo Usa,in un: 3e 16proviene da The Social Post.