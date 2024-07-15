BE OPEN spoke of the foundation's insight into Education for Sustainable Development at the MED9 and UNECE summits in Cyprus (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
On June 27 and 28, BE OPEN foundation took part in the panel sessions of the MED9 Ministerial Summit for Education for Sustainable Development and the UNECE Forum on ESD: Empowering Youth for Sustainable Futures, two of the most important Education and sustainability focused events in the global agenda. In her welcome message, the host Dr. Athena Michaelidou,Minister of Education, Sports and Youth of Cyprus, explained the importance of holding these events: "At this crucial juncture in human history, where the urgency to address environmental challenges has never been more abject, it is inspiring to witness such a diverse forum that is dedicated to the cause of sustainability. Our commitment to fostering Environmental and Sustainable Development policies is not merely a directive; it is a moral imperative to safeguard the future of our planet for generations to come.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
