Cina | esibizione di flamenco conquista cuore del pubblico a Shanghai

Flamenco performance wins hearts of Shanghai audience - flamenco performance wins hearts of shanghai audience - shanghai, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A Spanish flamenco adaptation of "Carmen," an 1845 French novella by Prosper Merrimee, was staged at the AIA Grand Theatre in shanghai on Tuesday night. The one-time ... bignewsnetwork

Across China: Flamenco performance wins hearts of Shanghai audience - Across China: flamenco performance wins hearts of shanghai audience - The one-time performance was produced by the Antonio Gades Company, a renowned dance group that has been a pillar of flamenco in Spain since its establishment. The show was well-received by its ... china.cn

Brownstone Brings Spanish Ham to SH, Calling All Spanish Communities! - Brownstone Brings Spanish Ham to SH, Calling All Spanish Communities! - In the hearts of Spaniards, when it comes to selecting the most popular and exquisite Spanish delicacy, nothing surpasses the Iberian ham. Renowned for its natural flavors and superior quality, its ... smartshanghai