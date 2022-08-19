CGTN: China highlights revitalizing northeast in drive for common prosperity (Di venerdì 19 agosto 2022) - BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
After winning the fight against absolute poverty and completing the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the phrase "common prosperity" has gained prominence as China is determined to better the lives of more people. "Chinese-style modernization is modernization featuring common prosperity and happiness for all, not just a few," President Xi Jinping said in his recent inspection in northeast China's Liaoning Province. During his two-day visit which started Tuesday, President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for coordinating the COVID-19 response with economic and social development, balancing development and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ItalianoRt : ?????????? Sondaggio globale: solo il 6,31% degli intervistati ritiene che gli USA continueranno a dominare il mondo Se… - angelo_falanga : Nuove Vie della Seta in azione - via Kazakistan. -
CGTN poll: 78.34% of people believe China vitalized world economyLink: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 08 - 14/CGTN - poll - 78 - 34 - of - people - believe - China - vitalized - world - economy - 1cuXHRzRyq4/index.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/...
"Hanno detto": le dichiarazioni più importanti di luglio sulla Cina...a Beijing e a Hong Kong la cerimonia di lancio a Hong Kong del canale documentaristico di CGTN e della CMG Radio The Greater Bay. Shen Haixiong , direttore e caporedattore del China Media Group ha ...
Maiden flight for new UAV in China's 1st solar drone program 'Rainbow'An updated model of the Rainbow-4 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), one of China's first solar drone series, has completed its maiden flight, its developer China Aerospace Science and Corporation (CASTC ...
African Leaders Quick to Address US-China Tensions Over TaiwanJohannesburg South Africa - A spike in tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan has not gone unnoticed in Africa and has prompted respo ...
