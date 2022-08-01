Vantage partners UNHCR for global fundraising activity for refugees | matches donations dollar-for-dollar

Etichette personalizzate. Come scegliere il materiale adatto?Arte Unico: il concorso argentino per visual artist che racconta il ...Avenging Spirit RecensioneDeborah Dellucci propone un approccio olistico al dimagrimento su ...400 euro! Le nuove ballerine della figlia di Chiara FerragniAlessia Pifferi ... Mi manca Diana : oggi il suo funeraleLE NUOVE FRONTIERE DEL SUONO IN TVTower of Fantasy sarà ufficialmente disponibile l’11 agostoMario Mart 8 Deluxe - Pass Percorsi Aggiuntivi: Pacchetto 2Command & Conquer Remastered Edition e 9 giochi si aggiungono a ...Ultime Blog

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to ...

 Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it is launching a month-long donation drive in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help refugees and internally displaced persons worldwide. Vantage will be matching all donations from both new and existing clients, dollar for dollar, to support humanitarian efforts undertaken by UNHCR. The donation drive will run for one month until 30 August and may be extended based on client feedback.  UNHCR is a global organisation that has spent the last 70 years dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees. ...
