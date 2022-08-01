Vantage partners UNHCR for global fundraising activity for refugees, matches donations dollar-for-dollar. (Di lunedì 1 agosto 2022) SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it is launching a month-long donation drive in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help refugees and internally displaced persons worldwide. Vantage will be matching all donations from both new and existing clients, dollar for dollar, to support humanitarian efforts undertaken by UNHCR. The donation drive will run for one month until 30 August and may be extended based on client feedback. UNHCR is a global organisation that has spent the last 70 years dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it is launching a month-long donation drive in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help refugees and internally displaced persons worldwide. Vantage will be matching all donations from both new and existing clients, dollar for dollar, to support humanitarian efforts undertaken by UNHCR. The donation drive will run for one month until 30 August and may be extended based on client feedback. UNHCR is a global organisation that has spent the last 70 years dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vantage partners Supercar Blondie to take its global ESG journey into overdrive.... and we are excited to see what this collective action can achieve.' For more information about our ESG programme, please visit: https://www.vantagemarkets.com/esg/ About Vantage Vantage is a global, ...
SOFTBANK AND ALTAEROS LAUNCH WORLD'S FIRST AUTONOMOUS AEROSTAT... build IoT networks to monitor industrial sites or crop health, provide an elevated vantage point ... Altaeros is backed by SoftBank Group, SPARX, SKK, Safar Partners and others. Learn more at www. Hpe Partner Ready Vantage, il nuovo programma partner per i clienti che seguono un approccio as-a-Service Industria Italiana
Vantage partnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vantage partners