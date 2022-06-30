I big trends che ci faranno innamorare

Leggi su amica

(Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) Un fenomeno un po’ confuso per i non addetti ai lavori – ma coerente con chi maneggia la materia fashionista – è quello delle pre-collezioni. Rispetto a qualche anno fa, il calendario della moda è molto cambiato. I tempi in cui due volte l’anno un brand presentava le collezioni per la primavera/estate e per l’autunno/inverno sono ormai passati. E due collezioni all’anno proprio non bastano più. Per mantenere alta la soglia di attenzione e, soprattutto, soddisfare il consumo compulsivo sono nate queste collezioni intermedie. A cavallo delle stagioni. Chiamatele Resort, Cruise, Collezioni Crociera, Pre-Spring, Holiday, come preferite. Perché sono sinonimi. Sono collezioni che hanno molti nomi, tempi di rilascio e modalità diverse. Dalla collezione Stella McCartney Resort 2023 (foto: imaxtree). Le collezioni Resort Ci sono maison che allestiscono sfilate (vedi Max Mara, l’ultima in ordine ...