Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy announces the most important urban event for the first time in Central and Eastern Europe (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) WARSAW, Poland, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
For the first time in its 20-year history, the world's largest and most important event devoted to cities - the World urban Forum (WUF) – is to take place in Central and Eastern Europe in Poland. For five days from 26 to 30 June Katowice will become the capital of all cities in the world. The slogan of the Polish edition of the WUF is: "Transforming our cities for a better urban future". This is a unique opportunity to become part of an international event and decide on the future of cities. Free registration lasts until 25 June at wuf.unhabitat.org. Discussion focused on major urban issues - For the first ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
For the first time in its 20-year history, the world's largest and most important event devoted to cities - the World urban Forum (WUF) – is to take place in Central and Eastern Europe in Poland. For five days from 26 to 30 June Katowice will become the capital of all cities in the world. The slogan of the Polish edition of the WUF is: "Transforming our cities for a better urban future". This is a unique opportunity to become part of an international event and decide on the future of cities. Free registration lasts until 25 June at wuf.unhabitat.org. Discussion focused on major urban issues - For the first ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy announces the most important urban event for the first time in Central and Eastern Europe
Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy announces the most important urban event for the first time in Central and Eastern Europe
Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy announces the most important urban event for the first time in Central and Eastern Europe
gbp77 : Nutrinform, la via italiana all'etichettatura nutrizionale avanzata. Ne parliamo con il dott. Vigna del Ministry of… -
Jinan Innovation Zone: Establish platforms for fast - tracked development in China - Germany cooperationThe Conference is sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and the ... the Conference is an important measure for Jinan of its pursuit of open development and ...
The Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit Kicks Off...Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, mentioned in his speech that multinational companies are direct participants in the domestic circulation and major drivers for the dual circulation development. ...
Manufacturer plans to forge ahead with new developmentSource: https://www.thebusinessdesk.com/yorkshire/news/2095480-manufacturer-plans-to-forge-ahead-with-new-development Manufacturer plans ... press.The manufacturer which was taken over by the Ministry ...
Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy announces the most important urban event for the first time in Central and Eastern EuropeFor the first time in its 20-year history, the world's largest and most important event devoted to cities - the World Urban Forum (WUF) – is to take place in Central and Eastern Europe in Poland. For ...
Ministry DevelopmentSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ministry Development