“Axis of the Roma” – l’arte contemporanea cinese in mostra a Roma

Otto artisti cinesi contemporanei in mostra a Roma per celebrare l'Anno della Cultura e del Turismo Cina-Italia dal 27 maggio al 4 giugno 2022 SHEN HUI Blue Rose 90×70Roma – Debutta il 27 maggio 2022, nella splendida location della Sala Margana nel cuore del centro storico della Capitale, "Axis OF TIME Roma" – l'arte contemporanea cinese in mostra, collettiva dedicata ad otto artisti cinesi provenienti dalle più prestigiose Accademie di Belle Arti del Paese, con il patrocinio di CCPS Chinese Culture Promotion Society, Aesthetic Education Alliance of Youth Artists, China Academy of Art, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, China Jiliang University, Ufficio Nazionale del Turismo

