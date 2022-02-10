Gran Turismo SophyTM, punto di svolta nell’intelligenza artificialeSamsung Galaxy S22 e Galaxy S22+ esperienza fotografica rivoluzionariaSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, la più avanzata esperienza premium della ...Samsung rivoluziona le regole con Galaxy Tab S8SCARLET NEXUS - “Brain Eater Pack” e l’aggiornamento1.07CARLOS SAINZ E THIBAUT COURTOIS SI SFIDANO A F1 2021 E FIFA 22The Pokémon Company International vendite alle stelle in Europa NZXT lancia il nuovo case H1CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD E WARZONE STAGIONE 2 IN ARRIVOApex Legends: Ribellione ora disponibile Ultime Blog

Körber acquires Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business

Körber acquires
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The international technology group Körber has signed an ...

zazoom
Commenta
Körber acquires Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The international technology group Körber has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Logistics' global mail and parcel business. Siemens Logistics provides cutting-edge mail and parcel technology and advanced software for leading global Logistics providers. With the acquisition, Körber significantly complements its supply chain offering. As a leading provider in Europe with a strong market presence in North America and a foothold in the fast-growing Chinese market, the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics is ideally positioned for further growth. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Körber acquires
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Körber acquires Körber acquires Siemens Logistics mail