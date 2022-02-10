Körber acquires Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The international technology group Körber has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Logistics' global mail and parcel business. Siemens Logistics provides cutting-edge mail and parcel technology and advanced software for leading global Logistics providers. With the acquisition, Körber significantly complements its supply chain offering. As a leading provider in Europe with a strong market presence in North America and a foothold in the fast-growing Chinese market, the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics is ideally positioned for further growth. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The international technology group Körber has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Logistics' global mail and parcel business. Siemens Logistics provides cutting-edge mail and parcel technology and advanced software for leading global Logistics providers. With the acquisition, Körber significantly complements its supply chain offering. As a leading provider in Europe with a strong market presence in North America and a foothold in the fast-growing Chinese market, the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics is ideally positioned for further growth. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Körber acquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Körber acquires