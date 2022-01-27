KLOCKNER PENTAPLAST COMMITS TO rPET/PET CAPACITY EXPANSION FOR THE SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE AND FOOD PACKAGING MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Klöckner PENTAPLAST (kp), a global leader in recycled content products and high-barrier protective PACKAGING, has announced its intention to expand its post-consumer recycled content (PCR) PET CAPACITY in NORTH AMERICA with a significant investment to further grow its SUSTAINABLE innovation offering in consumer health, pharmaceutical, and FOOD PACKAGING MARKETs. kp currently leads the industry with over 20% of its volumes made from PCR material. The EXPANSION will add an extrusion line and two thermoformers delivering a total of 15,000 metric tonnes of new rPET/PET CAPACITY. Scott Tracey, Chief Executive Officer states, "This investment supports ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
