XCMG Climbs in World's 500 Most Influential Brands Rankings (Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (SHE:000425) has been named one of the World's 500 Most Influential Brands by World Brand Lab for three consecutive years, with a new 2021 ranking of 395, up 14 places from last year. The Rankings of the World's 500 Most Influential Brands, published for 18 years consecutively, reviews the brand influence, market share, brand loyalty and global leadership of more than 15,000 notable Brands Worldwide to select the Most Influential 500 annually. XCMG is the only Chinese construction machinery manufacturer to receive the accolade three years in a row. Continuous Innovation
