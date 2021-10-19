ACI Announces Winners Of Annual Excellence In Concrete Construction Awards (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The seventh Annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards showcased dozens of innovative Concrete projects from around the world. The "Overall Excellence" award was presented to Aldilonda promenade around Bastia fortress, located in Corse-du-Sud, France. The winning Concrete project also received first place in the flatwork category at the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards during the ACI Virtual Concrete Convention on Monday, October 18, 2021. Constructed at the foot of the Bastia fortress on the island of Corsica, the Aldilonda promenade is a sinuous path set into rock, giving pedestrians, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The seventh Annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards showcased dozens of innovative Concrete projects from around the world. The "Overall Excellence" award was presented to Aldilonda promenade around Bastia fortress, located in Corse-du-Sud, France. The winning Concrete project also received first place in the flatwork category at the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards during the ACI Virtual Concrete Convention on Monday, October 18, 2021. Constructed at the foot of the Bastia fortress on the island of Corsica, the Aldilonda promenade is a sinuous path set into rock, giving pedestrians, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ACI Announces
Phison Is Enabling Custom PCIe Gen 5 SSDs to Ship in 2022... including "Payments Innovation of the Year" MIAMI - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #digitalpayments - - ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:... Continua a leggere UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces that it will ...
UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces that it will Compel ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish 1 - , 3 - and 6 - Month Sterling and Japanese yen "synthetic" LIBORContinua a leggere ACI Worldwide Wins Juniper Future Digital Awards for Merchant Payments and Retail Innovation Business Wire Business Wire - 29 Settembre 2021 Juniper Research recognizes ACI as a ...
Sabato 21 agosto ad Aci Bonaccorsi il teatro-cabaret de Il Gatto Blu siciliareport.it
ACI AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ACI Announces