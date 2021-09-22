CGTN: CMG's 2021 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala combines modernity and tradition (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, which this year is September 21. China Media Group's (CMG) 2021 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala was broadcast overseas for the first time on Tuesday night, starting at 8:00 p.m. (BJT). The audiovisual feast was held at Xingyue Lake Wetland Park in Xichang, capital of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China'sSichuan Province. The location was picked to pay tribute to those who have contributed to China's aerospace industry as the city is also home to the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The event also showcased the culture and customs of China's Yi ethnic people. A "China-chic-style" music band, Zide Guqin Studio – which has become a hit on Chinese ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
