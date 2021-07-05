Assiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Ultime Blog

“Some Days”, alla scoperta dell’album di debutto di Dennis Lloyd (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) Disponibile in digitale l’album dell’artista multipatino anticipato dall’uscita del singolo “The Way”, prodotto da Kygo e Dennis Dopo il successo del singolo “Nevermind” e un periodo difficile e tumultuoso durato due anni, l’artista multi-platino Dennis Lloyd ha pubblicato il suo album di debuttoSome Days” (Arista Records / Sony Music), già disponibile in digitale (multilink). In “Some DaysDennis esplora il lato più profondo del suo animo, raccontando la sua storia dall’esordio con la Hit “Nevermind” fino ad oggi, sempre ...
