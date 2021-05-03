MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in-licenses potentially best-in-class Tri-specific Nanobody® | 6 Sonelokimab M1095 ALX 0761 from Merck KGaA | Darmstadt | Germany | with goal of transforming treatment of inflammatory diseases driven by IL-17A and F

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) - Clinically demonstrated efficacy and "pipelinein a product" potential to drive disease modification in dermatology and rheumatology patientsmajor unmet need - Planned acceleration of clinical development program in multiple indications, building on unique data set, and Ablynx -led by internationally experienced immunology specialists and backed by lead investor BVF Partners LP ZUG, Switzerland, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating next-level therapies forskin and joint, today announced ...