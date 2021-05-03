MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in-licenses potentially best-in-class Tri-specific Nanobody®,[6] Sonelokimab (M1095/ALX 0761) from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, with goal of transforming treatment of inflammatory diseases driven by IL-17A and F (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) - Clinically demonstrated efficacy and "pipeline within a product" potential to drive disease modification in dermatology and rheumatology patients with major unmet need - Planned acceleration of clinical development program in multiple indications, building on unique data set from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Ablynx - MoonLake Immunotherapeutics led by internationally experienced immunology specialists and backed by lead investor BVF Partners LP ZUG, Switzerland, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating next-level therapies for inflammatory skin and joint diseases, today announced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating next-level therapies for inflammatory skin and joint diseases, today announced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MoonLake ImmunotherapeuticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MoonLake Immunotherapeutics