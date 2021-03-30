Clementoni presenta Cioccomania: per uova di pasqua creativeeSERIE A TIM PES 2021 PRENDE OGGI IL VIAVaccinazioni Covid : Quando saranno vaccinati 40enni, 50enni e 60enni?Premier Mario Draghi vaccinato con AstraZeneca : Con la moglie ...Le Iene, anticipazioni stasera martedì 30 marzo su Italia 1L’Isola dei Famosi 2021 : Vera Gemma è stata eliminataCOD: la Stagione 2 Ritemprata con nuove mappe, Modalità e molto altroA 86 anni aspetto ancora il vaccino! Se muoio prima… pazienzaLa portacontainer Ever Given liberata nel canale di SuezMyanmar: più di 500 civili uccisi durante le proteste

Sicilian health chief probed over ' altered' COVID data

Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci stood by Razza and said he was surprised by the case, given that Sicily ...

Sicilian health chief probed over 'altered' COVID data (Di martedì 30 marzo 2021) Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci stood by Razza and said he was surprised by the case, given that Sicily had asked to be declared a red zone even when its COVID data would have allowed it to remain ...
ROME, MAR 30 - Carabinieri police put a number of people under house arrest and Sicilian Health Chief Ruggero Razza has been placed under investigation over allegations the COVID - 19 figures the region sent to the national authorities were altered, sources said on Tuesday. The ...

AstraZeneca CEO probed in sailor's death

In all, three people including a Sicilian police officer and a Carbiniere have died after getting the vaccine in Italy. Health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza urged people to avoid unjustified ...
