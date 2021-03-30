Sicilian health chief probed over 'altered' COVID data (Di martedì 30 marzo 2021) Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci stood by Razza and said he was surprised by the case, given that Sicily had asked to be declared a red zone even when its COVID data would have allowed it to remain ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Sicilian health chief probed over 'altered' COVID dataROME, MAR 30 - Carabinieri police put a number of people under house arrest and Sicilian Health Chief Ruggero Razza has been placed under investigation over allegations the COVID - 19 figures the region sent to the national authorities were altered, sources said on Tuesday. The ...
AstraZeneca CEO probed in sailor's deathIn all, three people including a Sicilian police officer and a Carbiniere have died after getting the vaccine in Italy. Health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza urged people to avoid unjustified ...
