Buddhist Leader Welcomes Entry into Force of Nuclear Ban Treaty, Urges International Cooperation to Combat Pandemic in 39th Annual Peace Proposal (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On January 26, 2021, the 39th Annual Peace Proposal by Daisaku Ikeda, president of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI) Buddhist association, titled "Value Creation in a Time of Crisis" was released, marking the anniversary of the founding of the SGI. Ikeda calls for further global Cooperation to address the key issues of our time: the COVID-19 Pandemic, the climate crisis, and the need to rid the world of Nuclear weapons. These issues are not constrained by national borders and cannot be solved by any one government or organization alone. He comments, "Our shared efforts to respond to the Pandemic can serve as a foundation for generating global awareness of the essential role of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On January 26, 2021, the 39th Annual Peace Proposal by Daisaku Ikeda, president of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI) Buddhist association, titled "Value Creation in a Time of Crisis" was released, marking the anniversary of the founding of the SGI. Ikeda calls for further global Cooperation to address the key issues of our time: the COVID-19 Pandemic, the climate crisis, and the need to rid the world of Nuclear weapons. These issues are not constrained by national borders and cannot be solved by any one government or organization alone. He comments, "Our shared efforts to respond to the Pandemic can serve as a foundation for generating global awareness of the essential role of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Buddhist LeaderSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Buddhist Leader