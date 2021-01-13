MSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...

Pope ' gets COVID jab'

VATICAN CITY, JAN 13 - Pope Francis was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Argentine press said. ...

zazoom
Commenta
Pope 'gets COVID jab' (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) VATICAN CITY, JAN 13 - Pope Francis was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Argentine press said. The Vatican did not confirm the report but merely reiterated that the Vatican vaccination ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pope gets

Pope 'gets COVID jab'  La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Pope 'gets COVID jab'
VATICAN CITY, JAN 13 - Pope Francis was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Argentine press said. The Vatican did not confirm the report but merely reiterated that the Vatican vaccination progra ...
Burnley, Dyche: “La partita di oggi è stata condizionata da episodi a noi sfavorevoli”
Burnley, Dyche: “La partita di oggi è stata condizionata da episodi a noi sfavorevoli” - Il manager parla dopo l’1-0 col Leeds ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pope gets
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Pope gets Pope gets COVID