CMG documentary shows Xi' s leadership role in fight against COVID-19 and poverty elimination

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released documentary film by the China Media Group (CMG) ...

CMG documentary shows Xi's leadership role in fight against COVID-19 and poverty elimination

 A newly released documentary film by the China Media Group (CMG) has shown how China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping has navigated its way through the extraordinary times and challenges brought by COVID-19. Part one of the two-part film reveals China's quest to push for greater global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, showing the decisive calls from President Xi to create a global health community, provide aid supplies to countries in need and ensure all vaccines are made a global public product. The second part of the two-part film reveals how President Xi led the Chinese people to overcome the difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and continue with the country's ambitious goal to eradicate ...
CGTN: Full text of CMG President Shen Haixiong's New Year address
BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Dear friends,The year 2021 is filled with new hopes and aspirations. This new year is also the Year of the Ox in the Chinese lunar calendar. The Ox, one of the fir ...
