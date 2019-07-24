Come mamma l'ha fatta! La foto al mare di Francesca Cipriani manda ...Non ti deluderò! Francesca De Andrè scrive una lettera a Gennaro ...Elisabetta Canalis e le vacanze in Italia con tutta la famigliaBritney Spears e la sua prima uscita pubblica con il fidanzato Sam ...Abbiate cura di voi stesse! Karina Cascella criticata per qualche ...Heather Parisi rivela : soffro di agorafobiaElena Santarelli criticata per l’eccessiva magrezza... lei risponde ...Laura Pausini: Il mio post su Bibbiano era per i bimbi!Ho un nemico in più, te la farò pagare! Amici, Irama minacciato da ...700mila euro in contanti! A Teglio scoperta maga e psicologa senza ...

ZeroZeroZero al Festival di Venezia 2019? L’anteprima della serie Sky in coppia con The New Pope (rumors) (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2019) ZeroZeroZero al Festival di Venezia 2019? Questa è la domanda che circola da un po' sul web e tra gli appassionati delle serie tv Sky e la conferma sembra ormai vicinissima. Non è la prossima volta che le serie tv sbarcano a Venezia per una presentazione esclusiva e in anteprima rispetto ad ogni piattaforma e se in passato è toccato a The Young Pope e L'Amica Geniale, questa volta potrebbe toccare a ZeroZeroZero e The New Pope.La 76esima edizione, in programma dal 28 agosto al 7 settembre prossimo, dovrebbe ospitare la proiezione dei primi episodi delle due serie Sky ma l'annuncio ufficiale arriverà solo giovedì quando conosceremo il programma completo del Festival di Venezia 2019. A rivelare la presenza delle due serie è stato Deadline Hollywood secondo cui protagonisti e registi saranno in laguna per la presentazione ufficiale.Il pubblico di Sky e gli amanti di Gomorra, ...
    Festival di Venezia - ZeroZeroZero e The New Pope in anteprima? : Già l'anno scorso il Festival di Venezia ospitò l'anteprima di un'attesissima serie tv, L'Amica Geniale, che sarebbe andato in onda da lì a due mesi su Raiuno. Per la 76esima edizione, in programma dal 28 agosto al 7 settembre prossimo, si raddoppia: la rassegna, infatti, dovrebbe proiettare in anteprima ZeroZeroZero e The New Pope.Manca ancora l'annuncio ufficiale, che sarà fatto giovedì prossimo, quando sarà presentato il programma completo ...

