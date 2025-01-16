New Large-Scale Mining Metallurgical and Industrial Investment by METLEN Amounting to €295 5 Million
Development of an Integrated Production Line for Bauxite, Alumina, and GalliumATHENS, Greece , Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/
METLEN Energy & Metals (METLEN) announces that the Metallurgy Committee, in a joint session with the Capital Allocation Committee, made the Final Investment Decision (FID) today, January 16, 2025, to proceed with the implementation of a new Large-Scale Investment in the production of bauxite, alumina, and Gallium.This landmark project, to be implemented in Agios Nikolaos, Viotia, within the historic "Aluminium of Greece" plant, represents a milestone in the history of the Metallurgy Sector. It will significantly enhance the production capacity while incorporating Gallium into Industrial production for the first time, a critical material for Europe's future.The €295.
