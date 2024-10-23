Obama e il rap su Lose Yourself di Eminem: il video della performance al comizio di Kamala Harris (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Eminem ha partecipato al comizio di Kamala Harris a Detroit e, dopo aver fatto un discorso lui stesso, ha presentato Barack Obama che ha sorpreso tutti rappando qualche verso di Lose Yourself. Fanpage.it - Obama e il rap su Lose Yourself di Eminem: il video della performance al comizio di Kamala Harris Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)ha partecipato aldia Detroit e, dopo aver fatto un discorso lui stesso, ha presentato Barackche ha sorpreso tutti rappando qualche verso di

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Obama e il rap su Lose Yourself di Eminem: il video della performance al comizio di Kamala Harris - Eminem ha partecipato al comizio di Kamala Harris a Detroit e, dopo aver fatto un discorso lui stesso, ha presentato Barack Obama che ha sorpreso tutti ... (fanpage.it)

Obama Raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at Detroit Rally - Barack Obama rapped some lyrics from Eminem’s Lose Yourself, after the former president was introduced by the rapper at a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Detroit. “I have done a lot of rallies, so ... (msn.com)

Barack Obama rapping Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at Kamala Harris rally needs to be seen to be believed - Barack Obama stunned crows by breaking out the words to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at a rally for Kamala Harris in Detroit ... (msn.com)