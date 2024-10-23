Fanpage.it - Obama e il rap su Lose Yourself di Eminem: il video della performance al comizio di Kamala Harris
Obama e il rap su Lose Yourself di Eminem: il video della performance al comizio di Kamala Harris - Eminem ha partecipato al comizio di Kamala Harris a Detroit e, dopo aver fatto un discorso lui stesso, ha presentato Barack Obama che ha sorpreso tutti ... (fanpage.it)
Obama Raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at Detroit Rally - Barack Obama rapped some lyrics from Eminem’s Lose Yourself, after the former president was introduced by the rapper at a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Detroit. “I have done a lot of rallies, so ... (msn.com)
Barack Obama rapping Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at Kamala Harris rally needs to be seen to be believed - Barack Obama stunned crows by breaking out the words to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at a rally for Kamala Harris in Detroit ... (msn.com)Video di Tendenza