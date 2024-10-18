Nba, in match preseason vittorie per i Lakers e Dallas (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) I Los Angeles Lakers hanno sconfitto in trasferta i Phoenix Suns per 128-122 in un match della preseason del campionato Nba. Vittoria anche per i Dallas Mavericks, 109-84 contro i Milwaukee Bucks. Negli altri match disputati nella notte italiana Indiana Pacers-Charlotte Hornets 121-116; Houston Rockets-San Antonio Spurs 129-107; Minnesota Timberwolves- Denver Nuggets 126-132; Oklahoma City Thunder-Atlanta Hawks 104-99; Los Angeles Clippers-Sacramento Kings 113-91. Lapresse.it - Nba, in match preseason vittorie per i Lakers e Dallas Leggi tutta la notizia su Lapresse.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) I Los Angeleshanno sconfitto in trasferta i Phoenix Suns per 128-122 in undelladel campionato Nba. Vittoria anche per iMavericks, 109-84 contro i Milwaukee Bucks. Negli altridisputati nella notte italiana Indiana Pacers-Charlotte Hornets 121-116; Houston Rockets-San Antonio Spurs 129-107; Minnesota Timberwolves- Denver Nuggets 126-132; Oklahoma City Thunder-Atlanta Hawks 104-99; Los Angeles Clippers-Sacramento Kings 113-91.

