Lapresse.it - Nba, in match preseason vittorie per i Lakers e Dallas
6-Time NBA All-Star Misses 76ers-Nets Matchup - Heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers expected to be without a couple of key players. Hours before the game tipp ... (si.com)
Lakers Fans Want Dalton Knecht in Rotation, Debate Bronny Future in Matchup vs. Suns - As the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season nears for the Los Angeles Lakers, fans have gotten a good look at two key rookies. (bleacherreport.com)
Shorthanded Spurs No Match for Rockets' Starters - The San Antonio Spurs did not have Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Chris Paul, or Victor Wembanyama suit up for their final preseason game before the regular season. The Houston Rockets ... (msn.com)
Prove di primo soccorso, disostruzione e manovre salvavita: la Croce Rossa di Riccione in piazza forlitoday.it
Trenta posti in più all'Asilo Nido comunale "Arcobalena" padovaoggi.it
Fdi critica la Regione sul Piano di Riordino Ospedaliero: "Operazione matematica". La replica: "Percorso ... padovaoggi.it
Vincita da sballo a Gioiosa Ionica con il MillionDay: colpo da un milione di euro reggiotoday.it