Liberoquotidiano.it - Education Cannot Wait Announces US$20 Million Multi-Year Resilience Programme Catalytic Grant in Syria, Total ECW Funding Tops US$77 Million

(Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) - The, implemented by a consortium led by Save the Children, targets 80,000 children and builds on ECW's ongoing support inwhich has already reached 610,000 girls and boys. NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/Over the course of 13s of conflict and crisis,has facedple challenges, including earthquakes, economic instability, forced displacement, climate hazards, and a variety of other difficulties making this one of the world's most complex humanitarian crises. The impact onis unprecedented. In all, some 2.4girls and boys are out of school, and 6.9children and youth are in need of urgentsupport. Only 1 out of 3 schools nationwide remain fully functional.