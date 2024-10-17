Education Cannot Wait Announces US$20 Million Multi-Year Resilience Programme Catalytic Grant in Syria, Total ECW Funding Tops US$77 Million (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) - The Grant, implemented by a consortium led by Save the Children, targets 80,000 children and builds on ECW's ongoing support in Syria which has already reached 610,000 girls and boys. NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/Altre notizie su Education Cannot Wait Announces US$20 Million Multi-Year Resilience Programme Catalytic Grant in Syria, Total ECW Funding Tops US$77 Million. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
Over the course of 13 Years of conflict and crisis, Syria has faced Multiple challenges, including earthquakes, economic instability, forced displacement, climate hazards, and a variety of other difficulties making this one of the world's most complex humanitarian crises. The impact on Education is unprecedented. In all, some 2.4 Million girls and boys are out of school, and 6.9 Million children and youth are in need of urgent Education support. Only 1 out of 3 schools nationwide remain fully functional.
Education Cannot Wait Announces US$2 Million First Emergency Response Grant in Gaza - This grant from ECW will enable the first steps in restoring mental health and learning services. ECW works through the multilateral system to both increase the speed of responses in crises and connect immediate relief and longer-term interventions through multi-year programming. Even before the start of the recent unprecedented hostilities, an estimated 800,000 children in Gaza – three-quarters ... (Liberoquotidiano.it)
