Muhammad Hassan: “Il pubblico WWE era caldissimo quando arrivavo io, improvvisavo tutto” (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) L’ultimo match di Muhammad Hassan fu contro The Undertaker durante l’evento Great American Bash del 2005. Poche settimane prima fu mandato in onda un angle dove Hassan veniva aiutato ad attaccare il Deadman da cinque persone mascherate da terroristi che fece scalpore, soprattutto perché in quei giorni Londra aveva subito un grave attentato terroristico. L’emittente UPN, quindi, fece pressioni verso la WWE per far sì che il suo personaggio venisse rimosso dalla tv. Dopo il PPV fu rimandato all’Ohio Valley Wrestling dove si era formato ma non combattè più neppure un incontro. Licenziato nel Settembre 2005, decise di lasciare il mondo del wrestling. Negli anni a venire lavorò come vice-preside e si tolse alcune soddisfazioni creando la graphic novel ”Assassin & Son” in collaborazione con un altro ex WWE, Shad Gaspard. Zonawrestling.net - Muhammad Hassan: “Il pubblico WWE era caldissimo quando arrivavo io, improvvisavo tutto” Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) L’ultimo match difu contro The Undertaker durante l’evento Great American Bash del 2005. Poche settimane prima fu mandato in onda un angle doveveniva aiutato ad attaccare il Deadman da cinque persone mascherate da terroristi che fece scalpore, sopratperché in quei giorni Londra aveva subito un grave attentato terroristico. L’emittente UPN, quindi, fece pressioni verso la WWE per far sì che il suo personaggio venisse rimosso dalla tv. Dopo il PPV fu rimandato all’Ohio Valley Wrestling dove si era formato ma non combattè più neppure un incontro. Licenziato nel Settembre 2005, decise di lasciare il mondo del wrestling. Negli anni a venire lavorò come vice-preside e si tolse alcune soddisfazioni creando la graphic novel ”Assassin & Son” in collaborazione con un altro ex WWE, Shad Gaspard.

