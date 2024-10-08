Amica.it di 8 ott 2024

Effetto Spanish makeup | come ricreare il trucco delle ballerine di flamenco

Effetto Spanish makeup: come ricreare il trucco delle ballerine di flamenco (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Abbiamo provato lo scandi girl makeup e l’Italian blowout e ora, grazie a TikTok, c’è un nuovo makeup trend che sta prendendo piede. Si tratta dello Spanish makeup, cioè il trucco ispirato a icone come Penelope Cruz e alle bailaoras, le ballerine di flamenco. Questa tendenza si ispira infatti all’estetica sensuale e drammatica tipica delle donne spagnole, mettendo in risalto una bellezza mediterranea audace, elegante e affascinante. Il look è caratterizzato da tratti marcati e ben definiti, combinando elementi tradizionali con un tocco moderno. Sopracciglia folte e perfettamente definite, bold lips – che quest’inverno sono tornate sotto i riflettori dopo anni di latitanza – e bronzer Effetto sunkissed sono i tratti distintivi di questo makeup.
Effetto Spanish da Amica.it

Amica.it - Effetto Spanish makeup: come ricreare il trucco delle ballerine di flamenco

Leggi tutta la notizia su Amica.it
Notizie da altre fonti

‘I’ve been in Oscar winning films but you may still not recognise my face’ - ‘So after it was done, I said, “Did you like that movie?” She goes, “Oh my gosh, it was so amazing.” I had some eight by 10s in my carry-on bag, and I pulled out my faun picture, and I said, “Oh, ... (metro.co.uk)

Michelle Keegan is a vision in fitted knitwear with tumbling ponytail - Michelle Keegan looked simply stunning as she made an appearance on BBC's Saturday Kitchen Live on Saturday. The Fool Me Once actress, 37, was seen in the studio wearing a gorgeous off-white knitted ... (hellomagazine.com)

'La Máquina' Review: Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal Thrive in Hulu's First Spanish-Language Original Series - L ongtime fans of Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal know the magic that happens when these two Mexican actors, childhood friends and longtime collaborators get together on screen ... (msn.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video Effetto Spanish
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.