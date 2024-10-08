Effetto Spanish makeup: come ricreare il trucco delle ballerine di flamenco (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Abbiamo provato lo scandi girl makeup e l’Italian blowout e ora, grazie a TikTok, c’è un nuovo makeup trend che sta prendendo piede. Si tratta dello Spanish makeup, cioè il trucco ispirato a icone come Penelope Cruz e alle bailaoras, le ballerine di flamenco. Questa tendenza si ispira infatti all’estetica sensuale e drammatica tipica delle donne spagnole, mettendo in risalto una bellezza mediterranea audace, elegante e affascinante. Il look è caratterizzato da tratti marcati e ben definiti, combinando elementi tradizionali con un tocco moderno. Sopracciglia folte e perfettamente definite, bold lips – che quest’inverno sono tornate sotto i riflettori dopo anni di latitanza – e bronzer Effetto sunkissed sono i tratti distintivi di questo makeup. Amica.it - Effetto Spanish makeup: come ricreare il trucco delle ballerine di flamenco Leggi tutta la notizia su Amica.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Abbiamo provato lo scandi girle l’Italian blowout e ora, grazie a TikTok, c’è un nuovotrend che sta prendendo piede. Si tratta dello, cioè ilispirato a iconePenelope Cruz e alle bailaoras, ledi. Questa tendenza si ispira infatti all’estetica sensuale e drammatica tipicadonne spagnole, mettendo in risalto una bellezza mediterranea audace, elegante e affascinante. Il look è caratterizzato da tratti marcati e ben definiti, combinando elementi tradizionali con un tocco moderno. Sopracciglia folte e perfettamente definite, bold lips – che quest’inverno sono tornate sotto i riflettori dopo anni di latitanza – e bronzersunkissed sono i tratti distintivi di questo

