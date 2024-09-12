Mateta è andato avanti dopo che il Crystal Palace ha rifiutato di vendere (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: L’attaccante del Crystal Palace Jean-Philippe Mateta non ha nulla in contrario al rifiuto del club di venderlo durante l’ultima sessione di calciomercato. Mateta ha disputato un’ottima seconda metà di stagione al Palace, rivelandosi un giocatore chiave per Oliver Glasner. Successivamente l’attaccante aiutò la Francia a vincere l’oro alle Olimpiadi di Parigi. Mateta, tuttavia, era disponibile a lasciare il Palace durante l’estate, anche se, dato che il club ha respinto ogni interesse, il 27enne è felice di mettere da parte i pensieri sul suo futuro. In un’intervista rilasciata a L’Equipe, ha dichiarato: “Sono una persona realista: il club non voleva vendermi. “Beh, io vado avanti e faccio di tutto perché la squadra ottenga risultati migliori rispetto all’anno scorso.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Football latest: Premier League news conferences & Arteta agrees new Arsenal deal - On Odsonne Edouard not being eligible to play as he is on loan from crystal Palace: "It is a bit frustrating but ... which means he gets the nod - both are decent picks this week. mateta hasn't hit ... bbc.co.uk
- Jean-Philippe Mateta Stays Focused At Crystal Palace Following Transfer Speculations - After crystal Palace declined offers for him, Jean-Philippe mateta focuses on the season ahead, aiming for improved team results and personal growth. mykhel
- Preview: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups - Leicester and crystal Palace struck two deals for attackers in the summer window, as Jordan Ayew joined the Foxes permanently while Odsonne Edouard joined on loan, but the latter will have to wait for ... sportsmole.co.uk
Video Mateta andatoVideo Mateta andato