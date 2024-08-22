The CMG 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) - Romance and Tradition from Shenyang BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Preparations are well underway in the northeastern city of Shenyang for hosting the 2024 China Media Group Mid-Autumn Festival Gala. The Gala's main stage is being erected against the picturesque backdrop of Dingxiang Lake. Featuring an illuminated river and full moon, it will create a romantic setting for the various performances. The evening's entertainment will be enhanced by snapshots of the ancient sites, local customs and major landmarks of this historically and culturally rich city. Since ancient times, Mid-Autumn Festival has been an occasion for Chinese people to express their longing for home and their yearning to be reunited with family and friends.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
