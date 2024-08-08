DA LOS ANGELES A ROMA – Il 20 agosto al Colosseo MUSIC for PEACE per i Diritti Umani e per la Pace

Leggi tutta la notizia su laprimapagina

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Il Premio Internazionale BOOKS forrealizza aun concerto internazionale per la, al. “Riteniamo che laa debba prevalere nelle nostre menti e nei nostri cuori allontanando i sentimenti di rabbia, di odio e di rancore, sentimenti questi che ormai, purtroppo, sono i nostri compagni quotidiani”, afferma il presidente del Premio Internazionale Antonio Imeneo. Si è deciso quindi di organizzare un evento internazionale a, di fronte al, un omaggio a Sammy Nestico con la SWR – Italian Big band, in collaborazione con Stefano Di Grigoli, Conductor Peter Shueller, JazzImage – Alexanderplatz, UniFUNVIC Europa / BFUCA UNESCO Clubs Brasile, Gazzetta Diplomatica e Sport Academy. In questo tributo verrà celebrato uno dei più grandi compositori e arrangiatori del nostro tempo, Sammy Nestico.