DA LOS ANGELES A ROMA – Il 20 agosto, al Colosseo, MUSIC for PEACE per i Diritti Umani e per la Pace (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Il Premio Internazionale BOOKS for PEACE realizza a ROMA un concerto internazionale per la Pace, al Colosseo. “Riteniamo che la MUSICa debba prevalere nelle nostre menti e nei nostri cuori allontanando i sentimenti di rabbia, di odio e di rancore, sentimenti questi che ormai, purtroppo, sono i nostri compagni quotidiani”, afferma il presidente del Premio Internazionale Antonio Imeneo. Si è deciso quindi di organizzare un evento internazionale a ROMA, di fronte al Colosseo, un omaggio a Sammy Nestico con la SWR – Italian Big band, in collaborazione con Stefano Di Grigoli, Conductor Peter Shueller, JazzImage – Alexanderplatz, UniFUNVIC Europa / BFUCA UNESCO Clubs Brasile, Gazzetta Diplomatica e Sport Academy. In questo tributo verrà celebrato uno dei più grandi compositori e arrangiatori del nostro tempo, Sammy Nestico.Leggi tutta la notizia su laprimapaginaNotizie su altre fonti
