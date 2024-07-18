NWA | I Southern Six vincono la Crockett Cup 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Dopo aver raggiunto la finale dell’ambito torneo, iSix composti da Kerry Morton e Alex Taylor, sono riusciti a superare i The Immortals vincendo così l’edizionedellaCup. The6 (@RealKerryMorton & @AlexTaylorBrand) are the winners of theCup!! @RealRickyMorton #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/AXV6y7i9Jz— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 16,Lo scorso novembre Taylor è stato intervistato dal podcast italiano Pro Wrestling Culture proprio per parlare del successo che la stable ha iniziato a riscuotere nella federazione di Billy Corgan. L’episodio è reperibile qui sotto.