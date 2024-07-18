NWA: I Southern Six vincono la Crockett Cup 2024 (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Dopo aver raggiunto la finale dell’ambito torneo, i Southern Six composti da Kerry Morton e Alex Taylor, sono riusciti a superare i The Immortals vincendo così l’edizione 2024 della Crockett Cup. The Southern 6 (@RealKerryMorton & @AlexTaylorBrand) are the winners of the 2024 Crockett Cup!! @RealRickyMorton #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/AXV6y7i9Jz— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 16, 2024 Lo scorso novembre Taylor è stato intervistato dal podcast italiano Pro Wrestling Culture proprio per parlare del successo che la stable ha iniziato a riscuotere nella federazione di Billy Corgan. L’episodio è reperibile qui sotto. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
