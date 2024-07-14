Atteso Trump in Wisconsin, allerta alta (Di domenica 14 luglio 2024) 21.00 Milwaukee è una città blindata per la convention repubblicana in attesa di Donald Trump dopo l'attentato a Butler, in Pennsylvania. La tensione nella città del Wisconsin è altissima, ai massimi livelli, così come lo stato di allerta del Secret service.Predisposti oltre 4mila agenti. La convention comincia domani e durerà quattro giorni. Sono attese almeno 50mila persone. Individuate due zone delimitate per le proteste già programmate in città.Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.raiNotizie su altre fonti
- GOP convenes in Milwaukee after Trump’s assassination attempt - “Guests have already begun to arrive in wisconsin, and we look forward to working with the Republican National Committee to welcome everyone to Milwaukee this week,” Priebus said. Late Saturday night, ... atlantanewsfirst
- Live updates: Republican National Convention 2024 in Milwaukee set to kick off; schedule, dates - After months of preparation, Milwaukee is set to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. But now, it's in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald trump at a campaign ... msn
- Trump shooting live updates: Victim named as FBI investigates assassination attempt on former president - Donald trump has called on America to “stand united” after he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.The former president, who was bundled off stage after a bullet ... msn
Video Atteso TrumpVideo Atteso Trump