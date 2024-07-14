Atteso Trump in Wisconsin allerta alta

Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.rai

(Di domenica 14 luglio 2024) 21.00 Milwaukee è una città blindata per la convention repubblicana in attesa di Donalddopo l'attentato a Butler, in Pennsylvania. La tensione nella città delè altissima, ai massimi livelli, così come lo stato didel Secret service.Predisposti oltre 4mila agenti. La convention comincia domani e durerà quattro giorni. Sono attese almeno 50mila persone. Individuate due zone delimitate per le proteste già programmate in città.