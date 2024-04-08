UK bid farewell to Erasmus as young people don' t speak foreign languages well enough

UK bid farewell to Erasmus as "young people don't speak foreign languages well enough" (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Another divorce for the United Kingdom and the European Union. After Brexit, the UK has definitively exited the European exchange program Erasmus+, in which London was invited to stay despite no longer being part of the bloc. The reason is claimed to reside in the excessively high investments...
