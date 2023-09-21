"Fate lo shutdown". "Vuol distruggere la democrazia": duello a distanza tra Biden e Trump (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) Trump ha chiesto ai repubblicani di agire per lasciare che i conti federali degli Usa vadano in bancarotta. Biden: "Vuole distruggere la democrazia americana"Leggi su ilgiornale
Advertising
"Fate lo shutdown". "Vuol distruggere la democrazia": duello a ... ilGiornale.it
Usa Weekly News, Biden: "Il mio impeachment Lo vogliono per ottenere shutdown governo" Sky Tg24
GOP hardliners sink Pentagon bill in another blow for McCarthy as shutdown loomsHouse Republican leaders are running out of options after conservative hardliners sunk a Pentagon bill from advancing on Thursday and the fate of a GOP effort to keep the government funded remains ...
Maddow Blog | McCarthy suffers another embarrassment as shutdown deadline loomsAs one observer put it, “Kevin McCarthy’s House Republicans are in a state of crisis.” Would anyone, in either party, seriously disagree
Fate shutdownSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fate shutdown