ULBRICHTS Protection makes true head protection for soldiers

ULBRICHTS Protection makes true head protection for soldiers (Di martedì 13 dicembre 2022) SCHWANENSTADT, Austria, and PARIS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

At the Eurosatory international defense technology fair, which starts today in Paris, ULBRICHTS protection will focus on Effective head protection for soldiers. At its newly designed stand (5H/451), the market and technology leader for ballistic helmets in the police sector will be demonstrating that true protection against projectiles and fragments is also possible for military requirements. In addition to their reduced weight, the latest generation of ballistic titanium hybrid helmets from ULBRICHTS protection features numerous other innovations in terms of protection, ...
