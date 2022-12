Alice Darling | il trailer del film con Anna Kendrick vittima di abusi psicologici

ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV

Un amore sbagliato portato alle estreme conseguenze in questo thriller psicologico con la candidata all'Oscar Anna Kendrick. Ecco il trailer di, ......di Don't Worrysu IBS Acquista il Blu - Ray di Don't Worrysu La Feltrinelli Acquista il Blu - Ray di Don't Worrysu Mondadori Store Don't Worrytrama e trailer(... Alice, Darling: il trailer del thriller con Anna Kendrick The 37-year-old actress was pushed to her breaking point by a psychologically abusive boyfriend in a new trailer released on Wednesday for the thriller Alice, Darling.In a recent interview with Newsweek, Anna Kendrick discussed the subject matter and Alice, Darling ‘s appeal. “It’s funny, I feel like I’ve really opened myself up, mainly in the way that it all ...