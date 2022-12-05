GERALT DI THE WITCHER ARRIVA SU FORTNITETORNA IL DRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOURTrasferirsi a Roma: ecco le zone più ricercateRakutenTV porta film e serie TV su NVIDIA SHIELD TVDragon Age Day Recap & Dragon Age: Dreadwolf 2D CinematicMeta - aggiornamento v47Motorola presenta edge 30 fusion Viva MagentaCloud9 è il prossimo team a competere al Red Bull Home GroundNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND - LA NUOVA GENERAZIONE DI CORSE INIZIA OGGIIndustria dei videogiochi - le dichiarazioni del ministro della ...Ultime Blog

FAMECCANICA ANGELINI INDUSTRIES A PIONEER IN INDUSTRIALIZING PRODUCTION OF ENTIRELY SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING FOR SINGLE-USE DETERGENTS

FAMECCANICA ANGELINI
FAMECCANICA (ANGELINI INDUSTRIES) A PIONEER IN INDUSTRIALIZING PRODUCTION OF ENTIRELY SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING FOR SINGLE-USE DETERGENTS (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) Thus Greenpackt was born, the new integrated and patented system using 100% recyclable materials, making the PACKAGING industry increasingly greener, and a technology that would have a potential impact on the environment equal to the amount of oxygen produced by 4 million young trees planted each year, or to the annual energy needs of almost 70,000 Italian families. SAN GIOVANNI TEATINO, Italy, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 FAMECCANICA – an international group specialized in Factory Automation, leader in the disposable hygiene products sector, with over 700 employees, three operating offices in Italy, China and North America, with revenues exceeding 200 million euros – is launching the Greenpackt project, combining technology and the environment, looking to make the PACKAGING industry 100% SUSTAINABLE. Since June 2022, ...
