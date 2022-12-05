FAMECCANICA (ANGELINI INDUSTRIES) A PIONEER IN INDUSTRIALIZING PRODUCTION OF ENTIRELY SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING FOR SINGLE-USE DETERGENTS (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) Thus Greenpackt was born, the new integrated and patented system using 100% recyclable materials, making the PACKAGING industry increasingly greener, and a technology that would have a potential impact on the environment equal to the amount of oxygen produced by 4 million young trees planted each year, or to the annual energy needs of almost 70,000 Italian families. SAN GIOVANNI TEATINO, Italy, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
FAMECCANICA – an international group specialized in Factory Automation, leader in the disposable hygiene products sector, with over 700 employees, three operating offices in Italy, China and North America, with revenues exceeding 200 million euros – is launching the Greenpackt project, combining technology and the environment, looking to make the PACKAGING industry 100% SUSTAINABLE. Since June 2022, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
