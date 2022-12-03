The Last of Us | il trailer italiano della serie in uscita su Sky

(Di sabato 3 dicembre 2022) Sky rivela ildell’attesissima Theof Us, inin esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 16 gennaio 2023 in contemporanea assoluta con la messa in onda negli Stati Uniti. Basata sull’omonimo videogioco acclamato dalla critica sviluppato da Naughty Dog in esclusiva per le piattaforme PlayStation, TheOf Us sarà disponibile in tutti i territori in cui Sky è presente, compresi Regno Unito e Irlanda, Italia, Germania, Austria e Svizzera. Come anticipa ilitadi TheOf Us si svolge vent’anni dopo la distruzioneciviltà moderna. Joel, uno scaltro sopravvissuto, viene incaricato di far uscire Ellie, una ragazza di 14 anni, da una zona di quarantena sotto stretta sorveglianza. Un ...

ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV

Can Argentina maintain their improvement against an Australia side who have played above themselves Join Rob Smyth ...I have spent hours teaching my twin sons that library books demand a certain level of responsibility. Check them out and keep them safe or you’ll wind up owing money. But late fees no longer exist ...