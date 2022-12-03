Motorola presenta edge 30 fusion Viva MagentaCloud9 è il prossimo team a competere al Red Bull Home GroundNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND - LA NUOVA GENERAZIONE DI CORSE INIZIA OGGIIndustria dei videogiochi - le dichiarazioni del ministro della ...NVIDIA - titoli di dicembre con DLSSPAW Patrol Gran Premio - DLC Gara a Barkingburg disponibile vivo presenta una nuova generazione di imaging chipsetMeta Quest 2 - novità del mese di dicembreF1: UFFICIALE, cancellato il Gp Cina dal calendario Mondiale 2023Electronic Arts continua ad impegnarsi per migliorare l’accessibilità ...Ultime Blog

The Last of Us | il trailer italiano della serie in uscita su Sky

The Last
The Last of Us, il trailer italiano della serie in uscita su Sky (Di sabato 3 dicembre 2022) Sky rivela il trailer dell’attesissima The Last of Us, in uscita in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 16 gennaio 2023 in contemporanea assoluta con la messa in onda negli Stati Uniti. Basata sull’omonimo videogioco acclamato dalla critica sviluppato da Naughty Dog in esclusiva per le piattaforme PlayStation, The Last Of Us sarà disponibile in tutti i territori in cui Sky è presente, compresi Regno Unito e Irlanda, Italia, Germania, Austria e Svizzera. Come anticipa il trailer ita della serie di The Last Of Us si svolge vent’anni dopo la distruzione della civiltà moderna. Joel, uno scaltro sopravvissuto, viene incaricato di far uscire Ellie, una ragazza di 14 anni, da una zona di quarantena sotto stretta sorveglianza. Un ...
