RISULTATI | AEW Full Gear 19 10 2022

I RISULTATI di AEW Full Gear andata in scena il 19 novembre 2022 in quel di Newark, New Jersey – Zero Hour: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Trent Berretta), Danhausen & Rocky Romero battono The Factory (Aaron Solo, Cole Karter, Lee Johnson, Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall) (11.18) – Zero Hour: AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi Final Ricky Starks batte Brian Cage w/Prince Nana (9.03) – Zero Hour: Eddie Kingston w/Ortiz batte Jun Akiyama (10.32) – Steel Cage Match Jake Perry batte Luchasaurus (18.25) – AEW World Trios Title Best Of Seven Series (Match n. 1) Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) w/Alex Abrahantes (c) battono The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) (18.42) – AEW TBS Title Jade Cargill (c) batte Nayla Rose
