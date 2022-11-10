Il Bath City FC fa un importante annuncio mentre Alex Fletcher rimane in terapia intensiva per un grave trauma cranico (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Il Bath City FC ha annunciato che rinvierà le prossime due partite a causa della situazione in corso con Alex Fletcher. Il 23enne ha subito un grave infortunio alla testa ed è ancora in terapia intensiva, quindi il club si prenderà una pausa per il momento. Una dichiarazione del club ha dichiarato: “Possiamo confermare che l’imminente partita della Vanarama National League South contro il Worthing e la partita della Somerset Cup contro Nailsea e Tickenham sono state rinviate. “Anche la partita femminile di Bath City contro il Wellington Ladies FC è stata posticipata”. Altre storie / Ultime notizie Ha aggiunto: “Il club desidera ringraziare tutte le persone coinvolte per la loro ...Leggi su justcalcio
Dramma in Inghilterra: attaccante del Bath City sbatte la testa sul tabellone in cemento e finisce in terapia intensiva - Ilovepalermocalcio ilovepalermocalcio.com - Il Sito dei Tifosi Rosanero
Alex Fletcher updates: Bath City postpone next two matches with striker in intensive careNon-league football team Bath City have postponed their next two matches with one of their players in a critical condition in intensive care after crashing head-first into a pitch-side concrete ...
