RISULTATI: NJPW Battle Autumn 03.11.2022 (Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) Anche oggi si combatte in Giappone, con la quindicesima giornata del tour della NJPW Battle Autumn. L’azione si sposta oggi all’Edion Arena di Osaka. Tag Team Be-Bop (Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi) hanno sconfitto Ryohei Oiwa & Yuta Nakashima Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & Jado) hanno sconfitto United Empire (Aaron Henare & Gideon Grey) United Empire (Jeff Cobb e Great-O-Khan) ha sconfitto Tomoaki Honma & David Finlay I Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Taichi) battono il BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Gedo & KENTA) I Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) hanno sconfitto la HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Dick Togo) BUSHI ha sconfitto Francesco Akira Titan ha sconfitto TJP Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) hanno sconfitto Ren Narita, Alex Zayne ...Leggi su zonawrestling
