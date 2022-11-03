RISULTATI | NJPW Battle Autumn 03 11 2022

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) Anche oggi si combatte in Giappone, con la quindicesima giornata del tour della. L’azione si sposta oggi all’Edion Arena di Osaka. Tag Team Be-Bop (Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi) hanno sconfitto Ryohei Oiwa & Yuta Nakashima Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & Jado) hanno sconfitto United Empire (Aaron Henare & Gideon Grey) United Empire (Jeff Cobb e Great-O-Khan) ha sconfitto Tomoaki Honma & David Finlay I Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Taichi) battono il BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Gedo & KENTA) I Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.) hanno sconfitto la HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Dick Togo) BUSHI ha sconfitto Francesco Akira Titan ha sconfitto TJP Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) hanno sconfitto Ren Narita, Alex Zayne ...