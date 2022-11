Alimentiv | Summit Clinical Research Announce Collaboration to drive Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis NASH Clinical Trials

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) LONDON, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc. ("") and, LLC ("") todayd a strategic alliance toNon-) drug development programs forward faster and more efficiently.is a growing global epidemic with no approved treatments. There are over 100 drugs indevelopment (Fraile et al., 2021). Current challenges include optimizing end-point assessment, minimizing screen failures, and improving recruitment rates for this often-asymptomatic disease.andhave complementary skills and ...