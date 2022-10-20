BANDAI NAMCO E BANDAI SPIRITS A LUCCA COMICS & GAMESSuper Mario e i Rabbids pronti a salvare la galassia su Nintendo ...Sofia Mancini e Francesco D'Aversa sono morti : corpi incastrati tra ...Nital distribuisce la nuova gamma di dashcam di HikvisionEsendex partecipa al Forum Retail 2022WAKANDA FOREVERZTE - soluzioni e prodotti broadband al NetworkX 2022Svelato il futuro di SILENT HILLFuoco di Sant'Antonio: cos'è e come si curaLe case italiane sono sempre più hi-tech: l'elettronica fa vendite ...Ultime Blog

Record-breaking growth for more sustainable IT products

Record breaking
Record-breaking growth for more sustainable IT products (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) The interest in more sustainable IT products is growing with Record speed. more than 1,000 product models have now been certified according to TCO Certified, generation 9. With more certified products from more brands, it is easier for purchasers to make more sustainable choices. STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

TCO Certified is the world's leading sustainability certification for IT products and a tool that helps purchasers and purchasing organizations get sustainability right. TCO Certified, generation 9, was launched at the end of 2021. Since then, products have been certified at a Record rate. The milestone of 1,000 certified new product models has already ...
