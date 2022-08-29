Firmenich Wins Prestigious Diversity & Inclusion Award

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) Recognized as D;I leader by the Cercle Suisse des Administratrices GENEVA, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has announced it has been recognized for its exemplary leadership in, winning the Cercle Suisse des Administratrices Grandes Entreprises2022. The Cercle Suisse des Administratrices is an association that promotesand competencies within governance bodies – Board of Directors and management in Switzerland. It was created to give more visibility to the many women playing a senior role on management teams and boards of directors and itss are widely considered the mostin the ...