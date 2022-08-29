Sony compra Savage Game StudiosNACON - TRE TRAILER PER LE PROSSIME USCITECellularline annuncia la sua partecipazione a IFA 2022 MSI - sconti sui notebook per la produttività e gaming Back 4 Blood: trailer di lancio del DLC “Figli del parassita”LG OLED EVO GALLERY EDITION G2 DA 97 POLLICIArrivano gli smartphone vivo per un “back to school” tecnologicoQuali sono i migliori vini della Sicilia?Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed RecensioneDestiny 2 - il ritorno dell'incursione La caduta di un ReUltime Blog

Firmenich Wins Prestigious Diversity & Inclusion Award (Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) Recognized as D&;I leader by the Cercle Suisse des Administratrices GENEVA, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has announced it has been recognized for its exemplary leadership in Diversity &; Inclusion, winning the Cercle Suisse des Administratrices Grandes Entreprises Award 2022. The Cercle Suisse des Administratrices is an association that promotes Diversity and competencies within governance bodies – Board of Directors and management in Switzerland. It was created to give more visibility to the many women playing a senior role on management teams and boards of directors and its Awards are widely considered the most Prestigious in the ...
