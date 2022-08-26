Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera : La spia russa infiltrata per 10 anni in ...Basta col gin tonic: La nonnina schiaffeggia lo steward in aereoAuto a benzina : dal 2035 vendite vietate in CaliforniaBianca Balti rischio un tumore e rimuoverà ovaie e tubeIl giovane Kevin Carraro morto a Castelfranco Veneto in un incidenteNHL 23 RIUNISCE I GIOCATORI CON L'ESPERIENZA Di “THE WORLD OF CHEL”CAPTAIN TSUBASA: La seconda parte del DLC “EPISODIO: RISING STARS è ...Ubisoft svela il potenziale di Skull and Bones su PCSTEELRISING: LA BETA APRE IL 25 AGOSTOBATTLEFIELD 2042 SI SCHIERA A PANAMA NELLA SECONDA STAGIONE: Maestria ...Ultime Blog

DOLE SUNSHINE COMPANY REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO PEOPLE | PLANET AND PROSPERITY WITH NEW OPERATIONS IN SIERRA LEONE

DOLE SUNSHINE COMPANY REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO PEOPLE, PLANET AND PROSPERITY WITH NEW OPERATIONS IN SIERRA LEONE (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - Focus on health and wellness, employment opportunities, livelihood of families, and community development highlight initial four-years in region SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

WITH four years of work, a growing team and an investment over $70 million, DOLE SUNSHINE COMPANY (DSC) is enabling better livelihoods in SIERRA LEONE. The brand, whose promise is to bring SUNSHINE for All™ to customers, employees and consumers around the world, is completing Phase 1 of its project in the West African nation WITH a focus on driving regional development, employment and healthcare, and providing a new level of certainty to the region at both their factory and the commercial plantation.  In 2017, the COMPANY officially embarked on the ...
26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ With four years of work, a growing team and an investment over $70 million, Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) is enabling better livelihoods in Sierra Leone. The brand, whose promise ...

DOLE SUNSHINE COMPANY REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO PEOPLE, PLANET AND PROSPERITY WITH NEW OPERATIONS IN SIERRA LEONE

With four years of work, a growing team and an investment over $70 million, Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) is enabling better livelihoods in Sierra Leone. The brand, whose promise is to bring Sunshine ...
